Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank's holdings in Waters were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $306.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.35. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

