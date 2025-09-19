Czech National Bank Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after acquiring an additional 479,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GPN opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.