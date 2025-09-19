Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

NYSE APTV opened at $85.51 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $85.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

