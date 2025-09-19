Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.