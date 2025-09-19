Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Snap-On by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $339.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.64 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.92.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.