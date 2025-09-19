Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of TPR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

