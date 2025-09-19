Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

