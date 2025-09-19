Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.06.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

