Czech National Bank Purchases 10,628 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 560,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 226,048 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

