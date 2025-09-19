Czech National Bank Purchases 10,735 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

