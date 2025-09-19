Czech National Bank Purchases 1,336 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Czech National Bank raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 1.9%

LDOS stock opened at $187.21 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

