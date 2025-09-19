Czech National Bank Purchases 1,991 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9%

GPC stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

