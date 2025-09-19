Czech National Bank Purchases 2,084 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

PFG opened at $81.78 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

