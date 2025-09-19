Czech National Bank Purchases 280 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $914.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,130.84. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $845.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 220 shares of company stock valued at $201,181. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.