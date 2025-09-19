Czech National Bank Purchases 4,231 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

