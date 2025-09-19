Czech National Bank Purchases 4,336 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Czech National Bank lifted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.15 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

