Czech National Bank Purchases 630 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average is $292.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

