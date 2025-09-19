Czech National Bank Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

