Czech National Bank Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Czech National Bank increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NVR by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,176.36 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,988.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,489.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $120.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

