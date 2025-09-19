Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Czech National Bank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $275,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 93,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE CNP opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

