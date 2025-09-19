Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,295 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $5,006,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

