Czech National Bank Sells 368 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Czech National Bank cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $84.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

