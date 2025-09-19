DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.23.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

