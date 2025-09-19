Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.56. 245,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 431,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $317,834.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,136.52. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAKT. Zacks Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Daktronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Daktronics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Daktronics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Daktronics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.