Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.90, a P/E/G ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,439,680 shares of company stock worth $189,428,113. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

