Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

DAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $677,760. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 701.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Dayforce by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

