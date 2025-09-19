Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 1,067.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in Deluxe by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.93 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.