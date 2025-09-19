Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MAI opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

