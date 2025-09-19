Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Minera Alamos Price Performance
Shares of MAI opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.75.
About Minera Alamos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.