Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 290

SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 360 to GBX 290 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.

SThree Stock Performance

STEM opened at GBX 138.80 on Tuesday. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 409.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £176.30 million, a P/E ratio of 636.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.28.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SThree will post 38.490881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,107. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

