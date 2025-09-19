Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $165.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Shares of MTN opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

