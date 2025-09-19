DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,768 shares in the company, valued at $883,558.08. This trade represents a 39.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

