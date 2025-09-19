Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Short Interest Up 35.9% in August

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 189,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 139,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFUS stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.