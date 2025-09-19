Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.8%

DHC stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.74 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $8,583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,857,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

