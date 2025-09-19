DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $3.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DocGo by 113.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 264,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 140,670 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in DocGo by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.97.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.58 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

