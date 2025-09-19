DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $3.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.
NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.97.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.58 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
