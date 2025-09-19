Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DLMAF opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $144.08.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

