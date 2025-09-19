Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. 161,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 227,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Insiders sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $142,455 in the last three months. 18.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

