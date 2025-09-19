Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 345.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 91,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

