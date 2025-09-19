Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,916 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 444,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $2,560,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,061,314.78. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $275,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 469,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,790.90. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,333 shares of company stock worth $8,938,399 in the last ninety days. 29.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.8%

DBX stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.