Duncan Wanblad Acquires 5 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £126.55.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.

On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,521.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 2,999.77. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,300 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,216.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.