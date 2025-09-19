Duncan Wanblad Acquires 5 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £126.55.
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.
- On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,521.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 2,999.77. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
