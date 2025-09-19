Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.74, but opened at $267.79. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $271.53, with a volume of 713,493 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.32.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $2,685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335.60. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

