Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in August

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 642,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 510,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOT opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.10. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 67.62% and a negative return on equity of 297.45%. Duos Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

