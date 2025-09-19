e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $149.43, with a volume of 285727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.28.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,589,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,907.12. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,933 shares of company stock worth $23,991,438 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,058,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

