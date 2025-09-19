e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,759.76. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,438. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

