Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

