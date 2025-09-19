Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Elevance Health by 241.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,039,000 after acquiring an additional 605,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $544.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

