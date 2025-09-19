Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Elevance Health by 241.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,039,000 after acquiring an additional 605,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $544.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.