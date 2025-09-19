Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Equitable Stock Up 1.7%

Equitable Announces Dividend

Shares of EQH stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,947 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 592.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

