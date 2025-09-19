Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LiveOne Q3 Earnings

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for LiveOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.40.

LiveOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 63.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

