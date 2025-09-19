Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,662,000 after acquiring an additional 137,533 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

