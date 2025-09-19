European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of European Wealth Group (LON:EWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 110 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.

Get European Wealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wealth Group

European Wealth Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON EWG opened at GBX 100 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £692.19 million and a P/E ratio of 25,641.03. European Wealth Group has a one year low of GBX 97.80 and a one year high of GBX 115.

In other news, insider Steve Dryden acquired 33,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £35,509.95. Insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

European Wealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wealth Group Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.