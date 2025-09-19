Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $249.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

